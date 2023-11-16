JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Jeff Davis Parish has lifted the burn ban within parish lines.

In a statement put out on the Facebook page of Jeff Davis Fire District 3:

Jeff Davis Parish is still in extreme drought conditions. Fire can and will spread quickly! Citizens are urged to continue to be extremely cautious when burning. Please practice all safety measures and take all precautions such as: attend to fires at all times, don’t burn in high winds, and always keep a water source such as a side by side or 4 wheeler with a spray tank close by to control fires.

If you are burning piles of natural vegetation, use a fire break and a water source to keep it contained. And as always, closely monitor the entire burn.

Even though the ban has been lifted, citizens are responsible for any and all fires they light.

