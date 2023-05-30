JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — At around 6:30 a.m. on May 28, Jeff Davis Parish deputies investigated a stolen vehicle report near Welsh Roanoke Junior High School authorities said.

The owner of the vehicle had been tracking her cellular phone which was inside of the vehicle. Deputies eventually located the vehicle parked behind a residence in Perry’s Trailer Park 1835 South Lake Arthur Avenue, Jennings.

Deputies say they spoke to the occupants of the trailer and identified the suspect Danny Heath Guidry, 36, who admitted to driving the vehicle to the trailer. Guidry was arrested and booked into the parish jail for illegal possession of stolen things.