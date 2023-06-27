JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY)– In Jeff Davis Parish, a reminder of the current burn ban could affect fourth of July traditions like popping fireworks. It’s something most people look forward to every year, but for people throughout Jeff Davis Parish, this year things might look a little different due to the parish wide burn ban.

A burn ban for Jeff Davis Parish has been in effect since June 20. This means unauthorized burns with the exception of prescribed or planned burns are prohibited.

Steve Eastman with the Jeff Davis Police Jury says the with the extreme heat and lack of rain, it is risky to allow unnecessary burns.

“Prescribed burns are allowed,” Eastman said. “They need to contact their 911 office the sheriff’s department and their local fire department. Also, local agriculture burns are still enforced or available to be used.”

With the burn ban in effect, this means activities like popping fireworks for the fourth of July are highly discouraged. Eastman said popping firework are a no go until the burn ban is lifted.

“Fireworks are still banned in the parish; however, the public displays are allowed because they have the proper permits, and they have pyro technicians that are on standby as well as fire department s that are on standby,” Eastman said.

Natalie Crochet with Angelo’s Fire Works said due to the burn ban, they have seen a decrease in firework sales.

“Through the burn ban that we have, we understand there are products and areas that you cannot pop large fireworks in,” Crochet said.

Even with the burn ban in effect, Crochet said there are alternatives to popping fireworks available. She said there are some that can be by lit in water.

Crochet said “If you’re coming in a looking for something and you can’t quite find it because you’ve seen it online, we will assist you in googling it and we will find an alternative and more than likely we have them.”

The burn ban remains in effect unless the parish sees and extensive amount of rain before the fourth of July holiday.