JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man was arrested last night and charged with cruelty to juveniles.

At 6 p.m., deputies with the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from someone who stated they were being abused and hung up before additional information could be obtained. When deputies arrived to the scene, a male voice was heard screaming inside the residence.

Deputies made contact with a mother and 12-year-old child who reported being slapped several times.

The male was identified as James Lawrence Rigsby, 32, of Jennings. Rigsby was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail and charged with cruelty to juveniles.

The juvenile victim was transported by his mother to a local hospital for evaluation and was cleared by medical staff.