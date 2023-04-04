JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for alleged domestic battery.

Stace Deleon, 35, was arrested after police got a complaint that two parents were fighting in front of their children.

When deputies arrived, they noticed injuries and bleeding on both parties in the altercation.

Three minor children were at the residence at the time of the fight, according to deputies.

Deleon was arrested and booked into the parish jail for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.