JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies from Jeff Davis Parish along with Allen Parish are searching for a missing woman.

Police are searching for Wendi Striesel, 46, of Westlake, La.

Striesel was driving a white 2023 Acura Integra, which was found abandoned near I-10 and Oilfield road in Jeff Davis Parish.

If anyone has information or has seen Wendi today, please contact (337) 821-2100.