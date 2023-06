JEF DAVIS, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office has closed a road in order for farmers to pump water.

Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office had closed Elton Drive between Bucklin Rd. and Tupper Rd. for the next two days in order for farmers to pump water into a field. Deputies will be keeping traffic out.

Also, the police jury has in Jefferson Davis Parish is reminding citizens of the burn ban, which included fireworks.