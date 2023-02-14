JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office after allegedly extorting a woman.

Michael Hines, 47, was arrested by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office after allegedly extorting a woman for money after she sent him nude photos.

Police said Hines posed as a female and after obtaining the nudes photos, threatened to distribute the photos of the victim if she did not send Hines $1,000.

Detectives got enough evidence and an arrest warrant was issued for Hines.

Hines was located during the search warrant, arrested, and booked into the parish jail for extortion, computer fraud, online impersonation, and criminal use of the internet.