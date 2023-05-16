JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY) – A Welsh man has been arrested in connection to several fugitive warrants.

Michael Hardy, 47, of Welsh, was arrested by Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office after police discovered he was wanted on several fugitive warrants.

On Monday, May 15, Hardy called police and said two people were in the bed of his truck attempting to steal it.

When police arrived, the truck was cleared and no one was around when officers searched the area.

Police said Hardy appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was hallucinating about the two people stealing his truck.

Police did a records inquiry, which showed several warrants for Hardy including disturbing the peace, criminal trespassing, simple assault and aggravated assault.

Hardy got additional charges of possession of CDS II and taking contraband into penal facility when police found narcotics in his pants pocket during booking process.