JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office has arrested a man for an alleged domestic incident that lead to a car crash.

Hunter Lecroix, 20, of Lake Charles, has been arrested by The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office after they responded to a reported dispute on I-10 near milepost 48 in Iowa, La.

When officers arrived, a State Police Trooper had separated two people on the shoulder of the highway. There was also a vehicle that had damage to the right front fender.

The victim said her boyfriend had grabbed her arm and the vehicle swerved off the road and hit the railing.

Police he victim had marks where she said she was grabbed and had her hair pulled.

Lecroix was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail for battery of a dating partner and aggravated criminal damage to property.