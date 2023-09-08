ELTON, La. (KLFY)– The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help with identifying suspects involved in a burglary on Barnsdall Road in Elton.

In August, deputies with JDPSO responded to a burglary call. The complaint reported theft of several items from the home, including a large television and window air conditioner.

Following that, police said a second call was made to report other items were stolen.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone recognizes the individuals in the photos, contact JDPSO at (337) 821-2106.