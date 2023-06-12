JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man was killed Sunday while walking on the I-10 Frontage Road in Jefferson Davis Parish, authorities said.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian on the I-10 South Frontage Road just west of La. Hwy. 101 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Joshua Chantel Lewis Jr. of Iowa.

State Police said the driver of a 2016 Nissan Titan was traveling west on the I-10 S. Frontage Road. The Nissan struck Lewis after he walked out of the north ditch and into the lane of travel.

Lewis was taken to a Lake Charles area hospital where he died, authorities said. The driver of the Nissan was not injured and impairment is not suspected.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Nissan and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

The fatal crash was the second in two days involving a pedestrian in Jeff Davis Parish. Friday morning, Barry Lee Corbins, 64, of Lake Charles was killed while walking on U.S. Hwy 165 at the intersection of La. Hwy. 101.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near or on the roadway. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

Troop D has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths in 2023.