JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish after allegedly hitting his wife.

Branden Furay, 42, was arrested by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Office after deputies received a complaint from a woman stating her husband was hurting her.

According to police, deputies arrived at the residence and spoke with the wife, who said her husband was upset because she had let her oldest daughter stay the night at the residence.

The wife stated that the argument continued into the morning, which led to Furay allegedly throwing her to the ground and hitting her behind the ear.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Furay had left the residence when police arrived, but was later located driving on Highway 395 and was stopped by deputies.

Furay was arrested and booked into the parish jail for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and an outstanding contempt of court warrant.