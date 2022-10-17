JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested after he was allegedly found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Arnold Keith Harrell II, 41, of Hayes faces charges of possession of CDS II and illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor.

According to JDPSO, authorities responded to a reported reckless driver at Henry’s Truck Stop in Lacassine around 11 a.m. on Oct. 15. Once authorities arrived, Harrell was located passed out in the driver’s set of a blue Ford F-150.

JDPSO said that the vehicle was running and there was a 4-year-old child sitting in the front passenger seat.

Harrell was found unresponsive but later began moving and opening his eyes before asking for paramedics. According to JDPSO, Harrell continued to nod off and had slurred speech.

Deputies removed Harrell from the vehicle and found a lighter and a small clear bag containing fentanyl, JDPSO said.

Courtesy of Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was transported to Ochsner Hospital Jennings and later booked into the parish jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.