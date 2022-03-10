JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Greenberry Industrial, a Washington-based fabricator and contractor, will soon bring more than 100 jobs to Jefferson Davis Parish after completing the process of converting a shipyard into a manufacturing plant.

The new plant will occupy the former Gulf Islands Shipyards facility located near Jennings along the Mermentau River. Greenberry will use the site to manufacture heavy industrial modules for petrochemical, maritime, energy, pulp and paper, and high-tech semiconductor industries.

The company will create 100 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $62,000 plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 144 indirect jobs, for a total of 244 new jobs in Louisiana’s Southwest Region.

“Greenberry Industrial’s arrival in Louisiana reinforces our standing as a prime location for advanced manufacturing business investment,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This project continues Louisiana’s rural revitalization by bringing an underutilized site back into commerce and creating quality jobs in the process.”

Greenberry is investing $500,000 to retrofit the facility with updated equipment. Installation is underway, and hiring is expected to commence in late March. The company anticipates site upgrades will be complete by the end of April, with commercial operations beginning soon thereafter.

“The Jeff Davis Police Jury is excited to welcome Greenberry Industrial to our parish,” said Jeff Davis Police Jury President Steve Eastman. “The company’s arrival will bring life back to the old shipyard which was a major employer in the parish since the mid-1950s. Creating 100 new permanent full-time jobs will boost the local economy and open employment opportunities for the citizens of the parish.”

“Greenberry Industrial’s investment in Jeff Davis Parish will create new jobs and economic opportunities for South Louisiana,” said Congressman Clay Higgins. “This is welcome news. We support private investment projects like this, which contribute greatly to Louisiana’s economy.”