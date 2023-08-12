JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Fenton Police Department renamed a highway in honor of one of their fallen officers Saturday morning in Jefferson Davis Parish.

A section of Highway 1-65 will now be known as the “Shannon Brown Senior Memorial Highway.”

Shannon Brown lost his life in 2016 on the highway after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Fenton police and Brown’s family are happy to keep his legacy alive.

“That’s just a small token of what we can do for the family, for our community, and our department because, for generations to come, that will always be the Shannon Brown Memorial Highway now,” Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn of FPD said.

“This whole event meant a lot to me because it takes a special type of person to do what my dad did,” Julien Brown, Shannon Brown’s son, said. “No ordinary person can just wake up and say I’m going to serve my community as a police officer. It takes a lot of courage to do what he did. Literally putting his life on the line to protect others so seeing everybody here today means a lot to me because it shows how much the community truly appreciated what he did.”

After the unveiling, there was a sauce cook-off for the fallen officer, who loved cooking his own sauce.