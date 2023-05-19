FENTON, La. (KLFY) – The Fenton Police Department and residents came together to remember an officer whose life has shaped the way people and the elderly are cared for here in Fenton.

Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn says Officer Brown’s impact is unmatched. “He came into this community in early 2013 and the impact that he made on these residents around here, it was just through the roof,” says O’Quinn.

Fellow officers say Brown was larger than life. Sgt. O’Quinn says putting together a memorial to honor Officer Brown is something the Fenton Police Department is proud to do. “Tonight is probably one of the greatest things that our agency can do and it’s to honor our officer who’s fallen in the line of duty. Shannon Brown was a magnificent police officer. I’ve known him since we were kids. He took a direct interest in our elderly,” says Sgt. O’Quinn.

He says Officer Brown made sure elderly in the community had consistent meals and were taken care of. O’Quinn say Brown’s love for Fenton and the people living there made it an easy decision to build a pavilion in his memory before Hurricane Laura destroyed it in 2020.

“It’s not a day that goes by that I don’t drive to that pavilion and look at that pavilion that was built for him before it was torn down by the hurricane. We rebuilt it. He’s got a sign with his name on it. It’s got two pictures of him on the side. Not a day goes by that we don’t drive out there,” says O’Quinn.

The memorial event serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and highlights Officer Brown’s dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the elderly.

The Fenton Police Department plans to continue Officer Brown’s mission by continuing to care for the elderly with meals and education on scams that target the elderly.

Sgt. O’Quinn says this memorial event is not only to remember Officer Shannon Brown, but to honor the man his mother raised and let her know she and officer brown are truly loved.