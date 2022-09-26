JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The father and stepmother of two children, ages 8 and 10, have been arrested and charged following a welfare check at the home.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened Sunday in Roanoke, when deputies responded to a call about two juveniles who were at home and afraid because their dad and stepmother were inside the home unconscious, with the stove on.

On arrival, they located the two children playing outside and found the two adults inside the home.

Deputies also discovered suspected drugs on a table in plain view, JDSO said.

Torrey Lynn Washington, 43, was booked on possession of CDS I, illegal use of CDS in presence of minors, and three counts of contempt of court warrants.

Emilie Marie Mott, 27, was issued a citation for possession of CDS I and illegal use of CDS in presence of minor. She was released on a citation due to unavailable jail space, JDSO said.

The children were not harmed.