ELTON, La (KLFY)– In Jefferson Davis Parish, another recall petition has been filed against Elton’s mayor. In an exclusive sit down with News 10, the town’s mayor shares why she believes the petition is no longer about voter fraud but is direct attack against her.

Mayor Kesia Lemoine says since the first recall petition was filed and failed to pass earlier this year, she and her family have experienced difficulties. She says what she initially thought were political motives has turned personal.

“Right now in the second petition, I feel this is no longer about voter fraud anymore. This is personal. This is a personal issue,” said Lemoine.

Citizens of Elton have filed a second recall petition against its mayor. Lemoine says this all started when she sent a letter to one of the town’s residents about an adjudicated property set to be torn down.

“All this started with the whistle blower. Whenever I served him a letter to tear down a blighted property that he purchased,” said Lemoine.

Gregory Davis, a concerned citizen says he doesn’t think the initial petition should have been filed.

“This thee 2nd recall petition formed by the same group of people that was led by Mr. Robert Williams. They started off saying the claim was behind some of voter irregularities and fraud,” said Robert.

The first petition was organized and filed by Roderick Williams earlier this year, and the secretary of state opened an investigation after being informed of voter fraud allegations. The first petition failed to pass the required forty percent of registered voters signing the petition in ninety days. Now, the second recall petition is being spearheaded by council member Marilyn Granger who acts as the petition’s vice chairman. Granger says with the second petition, she believes it could pass.

“All we needed was 245 signatures. We maintained 252 with one signature. One person who signed their signature deceased,” said Granger.

Granger says after the first attempt to get the petition passed did not go as she hoped, she is making sure to carefully follow the rules and making sure people who sign the petition are registered to vote at their proper addresses.

“I went directly off the register of voters list, and there was no one who signed this petition that was not registered in the town of l2 with their address,” Granger explained.

Lemoine says this whole process has been exhausting for her entire family. She says if there were really any issues, she her opponents would not have waited to speak out.

“That’s why I feel this is more personal in my candidates that ran against me for mayor. You have after the election, you have five days to contested. And like I say, they did not do anything until what June or July,” said Lemoine.

Lemoine says the entire process has been daunting and divisive throughout the community. She says all she wants is what’s best for Elton.

