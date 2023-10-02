JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – An Evangeline man was arrested Sunday night when a disturbance call ended with a State Trooper being assaulted.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were call out to the Jesus Worship Center on Hwy. 26 in Jennings around 11 p.m. Sunday night about a disturbance. While on the way to the scene, deputies were told an off-duty Louisiana State Trooper had the suspect detained. Deputies arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Jaret Jay Simar, 35, of Evangeline was charged with battery of a police officer and disturbing the peace. The incident started with Simar’s mother screaming for help and running from her son, whom she said was crazy. The off-duty Trooper and two other security team members from the church detained Simar after a short struggle. During the struggle, Simar struck the Trooper in the eye. The Trooper and two team members placed him in cuffs and held him until deputies arrived.

This incident is under investigation.

Latest Stories