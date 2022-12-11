ELTON, La. (KLFY)– Described as a loving and caring leader, Avella Ackless was the town of Elton’s first African American mayor.

Mourning the loss the of their mayor, Avella Ackless, the Town of Elton, along with family and friends, attended the viewing service for her on Sunday evening.

As family, friends and the community gathered to pay their respects, they remembered her life, legacy, and all she accomplished.

Becoming Mayor of Elton in March of 2022, Ackless not only made history as the first African American mayor, but she was the town’s first hired African American worker in 1977.

Her nephew Eric Carter described her as a kind woman who always cared for people.

“Very kind woman. I never could recall ever seeing her in bad mood. She was always smiling. Always cared about how somebody else felt,” Carter said.

Ackless was known in the community as someone who truly loved the town and cared for everyone living there.

This was seen in her influence and hard work she put into leading the town.

Carter said she was just that type of person to help and inspire others.

“I think she had a great influence on the community of Elton,” Carter said. “She was just that type of person. She had that type of personality. “

The viewing service will resume on Monday December 12th at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist church 8 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 10 a.m.

As Ackless is remembered, family and friends say she will be truly missed.