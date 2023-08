ELTON, La. (KLFY) – A recall petition for Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine has failed.

At the time the petition was filed in May, there were 689 qualified electors in the voting area. For a recall election, 276 voters would need to sign the petition.

Officials said only one of the 322 names on the petition counted.

The recall started after the Secretary of State opened an investigation into voter fraud allegations in early May.

Lemoine was elected Mayor in November 2022.