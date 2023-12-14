JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La (KLFY) — In Jeff Davis Parish, the mayor of Elton is fighting back. The town’s mayor filed a lawsuit earlier this week in an attempt to block the recent recall petition and to get a temporary restraining order.

Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine filed a lawsuit here at the 31st Judicial District Court against recall petition organizers, the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters, the Secretary of State and the governor.

The eight-page lawsuit was filed Dec. 11, one day before Governor John Bel Edwards’ deadline to sign off on the recall petition. But, due to the lawsuit requesting an injunction, Governor Edwards could not sign off on it.

In the document, Mayor Lemoine is requesting not only a halt on the recall petition, but a temporary restraining order against all the defendants named. In a section of the lawsuit the requested restraining order would prohibit Governor Edwards from filing a proclamation to recall Mayor Lemoine and holding a recall election if granted.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The mayor also requests a restraining order against the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of voters Joann Blair citing “Registrar Blair has undeniably failed in her duty to conduct a thorough investigation into the recall petition”…and “thus raising concerns about her competence to the prescribed recall procedures.”

Also, Lemoine reveals the recall petition to have her removed as Elton’s mayor has caused irreparable damage to her career and reputation and as well as causing extreme stress and is impacting her family.

We reached out to the Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters but did not hear back from them by news time. When we reached out to the Secretary of State, and another defendant, they told News 10 they cannot make a statement until after the hearing.

A district judge is set to consider a temporary restraining order in a hearing this Friday.

The lawsuit comes just after a second recall petition was filed in August of this year to remove Mayor Lemoine from office.

The Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters confirmed there were enough valid signatures to move forward with the recall the second time. The petition has been turned into the governor’s office.

Latest Posts