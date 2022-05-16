ELTON, La. (KLFY) — An Elton man was arrested over the weekend over an altercation with a handgun that happened on Ruffin Road.

Robin Deshotel, 48, of Elton was arrested on Sunday, May 15 for aggravated assault, three counts of false imprisonment, cruelty to juveniles, obstructing a public passage, and obstruction of justice.

According to witnesses’ statements, at around 6:45 p.m., Deshotel cut off individuals driving down the road and allegedly held a gun to one individual’s head, threatening to kill him if he didn’t slow down.

Deshotel was arrested by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.