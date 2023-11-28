ELTON, La. (KLFY) — State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Elton that

claimed the life of a male resident and his pet dog.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Davis Fire District No. 6 responded to a call for a house fire located in the 8500 block of Highway 190 in Elton. Firefighters later located the body of a man in the living room area. The body of his pet dog was found nearby.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office, at this time, the victim is believed to be the 67-year-old homeowner.

Deputies said the fire began near where the victim was found. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe heating practices or an electrical malfunction associated with improper use of extension cords as potential contributing factors, officials said.

Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

As the state heads into the time of year when more frequent cold fronts are keeping temperatures low, the SFM urges families to follow safe home heating practices.

