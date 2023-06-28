JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– The economic development in Jennings is bringing buzz to the area. The groundbreaking of multiple business has the city excited.

With new developments and renovations, Jennings is getting a makeover. Developments are underway to bring business’ like John Deer, Starbucks, and even a medicinal pharmacy to the growing city.

“There’s a buzz around Jennings and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Mayor Henry Guinn.

Construction can be seen throughout Jennings, and the city is getting a much-needed upgrade.

Jennings’s Mayor, Henry Guinn, said the development the city is seeing has been in the works for almost a year and a half before the Covid-19 pandemic. He said interest in growing the city and the beginning stages relied on heavy research and development on city officials.

“I call it ‘R’ and ‘D’ research and development side. Is it practical, is it not practical,” Guinn said.

Guinn said he’s thankful for the shared vision to develop Jennings with investors and private equity firms. In addition to new businesses like John Deer and Starbucks, Guinn said the city will see other necessary business.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’ve partnered up with private equity group at Hwy-97 which will open up a medical marijuana pharmacy, a hotel, potentially a fast-food restaurant and another coffee shop,” Guinn said.

Even plans to open a retail shopping center on 12 acres of land is in the works. He said Jennings is a gem that should be shared and the best way to do that, is by showing what it has to offer.

“When I decided to run for this. It was all about cleaning up our appeal and giving back to the community,” Guinn said. “We knew some of the assets that we had, we knew we just needed to market them a little bit better.”

Mayor Guinn said the developments can last anywhere from 18 to 24 months for some business but over the next couple of years, Jennings will be a place where people visit and want to stay.