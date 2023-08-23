JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A crash involving two trucks closed eastbound I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish early this morning, authorities said.

As of 9:30 a.m., DOTD traffic cameras show traffic is moving through the area freely.

Louisiana State Police troopers are currently investigating a vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers on I-10 eastbound at milepost 45 between Iowa and Lacassine. The eastbound lanes were completely blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

Motorists should use caution as traffic congestion is present and find alternative routes if possible.