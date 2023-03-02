JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Two drug raids by authorities found almost 3 pounds of cocaine among other drugs.

Detectives with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 607 Down Street, Jennings, La and at residence on corner of South Broadway and South Market Street.

Upon execution of the warrant at Down Street, Drekeylone V. Peters, 29, of 607 Down Street, Jennings, and Tela Philpott, 25, of 606 Commercial Street, Lake Arthur, LA, and a 7-year-old juvenile were located inside. A search of the residence located a plastic bag with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana with an approximate weight of 1.1 ounces, and 2 plastic bags with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine with an approximate weight of 1.4 grams, 11 Lortab pills, 1 Hydrocodone pill, and approximately $1,141 in US Currency.

Drekeylone V. Peters, Courtesy Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

Upon execution of the second search warrant at South Broadway and South Market street, Detectives discovered approximately 2.88 pounds of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, approximately 3.6 pounds of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, 2 ounces of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, 2.1 grams of a white rocklike substance believed to be crack cocaine, 98 round blue pills identified as oxycodone, 2 handguns, and a rifle. Tela Philpott was arrested for 2 counts of Possession of Schedule II and Drekeylone V. Peters was arrested for Possession Schedule I (Marijuana), 6 counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II, CDS in the presence of a minor, Transactions involving proceeds from drug transactions, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and outstanding warrants.