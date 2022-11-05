LACASSINE, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead and a child has sustained serious injuries after a crash near Lacassine, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx. was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on crash, according to LSP.

LSP said that around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 4, Caleb Lee Bowers, 28, of Jennings, was driving east on I-10. For unknown reasons, Bowers lost control of the vehicle and traveled through the median into the westbound lanes of travel.

Ferguson and a 3-year-old child were traveling west on I-10 in a 2018 Ford Edge SUV and were hit head-on by the F150, according to LSP.

LSP said that the three-year-old child sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital.

Bowers was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and have been submitted for analysis, according to LSP.

The crash remains under investigation.