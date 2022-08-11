JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Two men who struck a cow with their vehicle in Jeff Davis Parish ended with arrests when their outstanding warrants were discovered.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road, north of Jennings, around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, in reference to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been struck by a vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that both occupants of the vehicle had outstanding warrants.

Jaekwon Lardarius Fontenot, 19 of Ville Platte was arrested on warrants for illegal possession of a stolen firearm and theft of a firearm. Fontenot was the driver of the vehicle. Christopher Jack, 37 of Mamou was arrested for the following:

illegal display of license plate (warrant)

carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon

illegal possession of a stolen firearm

improper lane usage (warrant)

possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fontenot and Jack were transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.