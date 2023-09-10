WELSH, La. (KLFY)– A Welsh man dies from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash involving an ATV near the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and Nelson Road in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities responded to the crash claimed the life of Robert R. Montie, 84, of Welsh Friday morning. State Police said a 2011 Honda Rancher ATV (4-wheeler), driven by Montie, was traveling east on LA 1126. Simultaneously, the driver of a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling east behind the ATV at a faster speed and struck the rear of it.

Montie was ejected from the ATV, according to State Police. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by air ambulance. Authorities were informed that Montie had succumbed to his injuries Saturday.

The driver and the front seat passenger of the Nissan were not injured, according to State Police. Impairment on the part of the driver of the Nissan is not suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation.