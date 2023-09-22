JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Roanoke man was killed Thursday night in an ATV crash, authorities said.

Brian Keith Neal, 46, of Roanoke died on Grand Marais Road east of Farm Supply Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troop D said a 2004 Honda Foreman ATV, driven by Neal, was traveling on Grand Marais Road Thursday night at a high rate of speed. The ATV struck a deer causing Neal to be ejected from the ATV and thrown onto the roadway. At some point after the initial impact, Neal was struck by a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, authorities said. Neal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Neal and the driver of the Toyota and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police reminds the public that the use of ATV and UTVs on roadways is illegal, unless directly relating to farming or other duties outlined by Louisiana state law. Properly utilizing safety equipment, such as seatbelts and a helmet, can decrease the risk of serious injury or death.

Troop D has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths in 2023.

