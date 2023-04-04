JENNINGS, La (KLFY) The Jeff Davis Parish Arts and Technology Center has something for anyone with an interest in creating art or just needing a space to work.

The expression of art and use of technology in Jennings is being encouraged by the Jeff Davis Parish Arts and Technology Center.

Executive Director Tesha Onellion says she’s seen an increase in people interested in arts and technology in the area.

“I definitely see a growth in the arts. Through the years we’ve done some things with our local newspaper, calling out our artists and we do workshops and we’ve seen them grow and grow and grow. I feel like Jennings is really starting to embrace that technology and make sure that it’s available to all and that’s one of the goals here.”

Onellion says the arts and technology center offers space for anyone looking to create art and may not have the resources to do so. She says space is available for theatre workshops, conference meetings, and anyone interested in getting involved in the art scene in Jennings.

“My goal here is to help break some barriers and allow people to just to create I think it’s one of the most beautiful things.”

Onellion says in collaboration with the Zigler Arts Museum, the Jeff Davis Parish Arts and Technology Center is just one of the ways to get the community involved in art and technology in the hopes of seeing the community grow.

You can reserve space at the arts and technology center by calling (337) 824-0114 or visiting their Facebook page.