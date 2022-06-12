JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — State Police say the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jennings is in custody.

The crash took the life of Jerry W. Hughes, 73 of Welsh.

It happened on the morning of June 6 at around 8:30 a.m., police said.

Hughes was reportedly riding his bicycle just west of Farm Supply Road when he was struck from behind by a driver who then left the scene, police said.

Peter E. Doland, 64 of Lake Arthur has been identified as that driver and was arrested Sunday for felony hit and run and careless operation.

He was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail with no bond, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.