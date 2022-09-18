JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 75-year-old man in Jeff Davis Parish.

According to LSP, Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Around 12 p.m. on Sept. 17, LSP responded to a three-vehicle crash on LA 26 in Jeff Davis Parish. After investigation, it was revealed that a 2005 International DuraStar (Forestry Bucket Truck), driven by Alfredo Guilamo, 40, of Katy, Tx. was traveling south on LA 26. At the same time, the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Accent stopped for traffic ahead of him.

LSP says that Guilamo did not stop and traveled into the northbound lane to avoid hitting the Hyundai Accent. As Guilamo steered left, the right side of a portable wood chipper being towed hit the Hyundai, and the bucket truck then traveled into the driveway of Dollar General and hit the left side of a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Doucett.

Both vehicles landed in a roadside ditch with the bucket truck on top of the Chrysler.

Doucett sustained fatal injuries and the passenger in the Chrysler was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

LPS says that the driver of the Hyundai and his passenger, as well as Guilamo, were not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.