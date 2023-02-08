JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff deputies have arrested a Kinder man who allegedly harassed two children and fired his weapon inside an RV park.

John Webster Roberts, 70 was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the JDPSO, deputies arrived on T.V. Tower Road after a woman reported that her children were playing outside when two men started shooting across the roadway and talking inappropriately to her son and daughter.

During questioning both men denied firing a weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies said they had video of the shooting and evidence showing shots fired near a pipeline, Roberts admitted to the shooting and was arrested on scene and booked in the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

As of 6 p.m. jail records show Roberts as bonded out.