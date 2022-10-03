JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop D (LPS) was on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old man on U.S. Hwy 165.

Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 2, stated LSP.

Police stated that Reeves was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle while attempting to enter the on-ramp of I-10 West.

The vehicle traveled off the road and hit many traffic signs before hitting a guardrail. After the impact, the truck became airborne and struck a concrete bridge support column, which caused the truck to catch on fire, stated LPS.

This crash remains under investigation.