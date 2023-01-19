Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A 5-year-old was killed following a shooting in Jennings Thursday evening, according to the Jennings Police Department (JPD).

JPD said that around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, authorities responded to the 600 block of Gallup St. in Jennings in reference to a child shot at a residence.

JPD said that after arriving at the scene, a 5-year-old was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. JPD said that the child later died as a result of the injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, and JPD said that the gunshot was not self-inflicted.

JPD also said that five children, ages nine and under, and an adult were also located at the home.

This investigation is ongoing and updates will follow as information is released.