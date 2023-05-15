WELSH, La. (KLFY) – 3 farm workers arrested on drug and theft charges.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 11131 David Rd. on Saturday in reference to a narcotics and theft complaint. A farmer reported his workers were found to be in possession of narcotics and had been selling the farmer’s crawfish after work without his knowledge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Erasmo Armenta Atondo, 31 of Maurice, Miguel Angel Garcia, 28 and Miguel Angel Garcia, 28 of Welsh were arrested for possession of CDS II and theft. The farmer estimated the theft of crawfish to be valued near $12,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.