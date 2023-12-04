JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A 19-year-old was arrested after he assaulted deputies while being arrested, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to a call on Sunday in the area of Monger Road and Farm Supply Road in regards to a complaint of individuals shooting guns on the roadway.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located three individuals, one of them being 19-year-old Kaleb Istre. After investigating the incident, officials said they were in the process of arresting Istre when he struck a deputy in the head with his fist. A second deputy attempted to restrain Istre, and while resisting, Istre bit the deputy’s arm.

Authorities said they were able to restrain Istre and place him under arrest. He was then taken to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on the following charges:

2 counts of resisting an officer with force or violence

Battery of a police officer

Aggravated battery of a police officer

Hunting or discharging of firearms when prohibited Violation of protective orders

No bond was given. The deputy bitten was treated and a local hospital and released.

