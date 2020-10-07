Jeff Davis Parish: Two arrested on outstanding warrants

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two men with outstanding warrants from Jeff Davis Parish were arrested without incident this week.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a fugitive at his residence Tuesday and served an arrest warrant.

37-year-old James Kenneth Comer III of Jennings was detained and arrested for simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen things.

James Comer

Deputies also served an arrest warrant on 36-year-old Carl James Vincent of Elton who was arrested for outstanding warrants for felony criminal damage to property and hit & run.  

Carl James Vincent

Both Comer and Vincent were booked into the parish jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar