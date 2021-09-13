School closures for Sept. 14 ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

(KLFY) — Some parishes around Acadiana will not be in school on Tuesday, Sept. 14 due to expected weather conditions from Tropical Storm Nicholas. Here’s a list:

Jefferson Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish schools and school board offices will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 14 due to expected weather conditions from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Teachers and students will transition to virtual learning for the day, according to the school board’s Facebook page.

An update on whether or not schools and offices will open Wednesday will be sent on Tuesday afternoon, depending on the weather.

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish School Board facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Students will be provided with remote learning assignments and activities to work on while the system is closed. Normal operations are planned to resume on Wednesday. Visit their website for details and updates.