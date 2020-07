JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — The Jeff Davis Parish School Board called a special meeting to talk about moving the start of the school year back past Labor Day, but after a vote, they decided to keep the original school date start.

In a meeting held at the Jennings Elementary band room, the board voted 7-2 to keep the original start date. Four members were absent from the special meeting.

School will start in Jeff Davis Parish on Aug. 17.