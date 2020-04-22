Jeff Davis Parish school board announce tentative dates for graduation ceremonies

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) With multiple school systems announcing upcoming dates for graduation ceremonies, and the acknowledgement they could change as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, the Jeff Davis Parish School Board announced on Wednesday its tentative graduation dates for the six area high schools in the parish.

Hathaway High School, June 5, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Charles F. Groth Gymnasium

Lake Arthur High School, June 5, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Jack Doland Memorial Stadium

Elton High School, June 9, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Oris Guidry Gymnasium

Welsh High School, June 10, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. Greyhound Stadium

Lacassine High School, June 11, 2020 @ 7 p.m. John Juneau Gymnasium

Jennings High School, a June date is forthcoming

The administration will select a new date to announce in the event that the June dates have to be canceled.