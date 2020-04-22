Jeff Davis Parish school board announce tentative dates for graduation ceremonies

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) With multiple school systems announcing upcoming dates for graduation ceremonies, and the acknowledgement they could change as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, the Jeff Davis Parish School Board announced on Wednesday its tentative graduation dates for the six area high schools in the parish.
- Hathaway High School, June 5, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Charles F. Groth Gymnasium
- Lake Arthur High School, June 5, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Jack Doland Memorial Stadium
- Elton High School, June 9, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Oris Guidry Gymnasium
- Welsh High School, June 10, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. Greyhound Stadium
- Lacassine High School, June 11, 2020 @ 7 p.m. John Juneau Gymnasium
- Jennings High School, a June date is forthcoming
The administration will select a new date to announce in the event that the June dates have to be canceled.