1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Jeff Davis Parish school board announce tentative dates for graduation ceremonies

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) With multiple school systems announcing upcoming dates for graduation ceremonies, and the acknowledgement they could change as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, the Jeff Davis Parish School Board announced on Wednesday its tentative graduation dates for the six area high schools in the parish.

  • Hathaway High School, June 5, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Charles F. Groth Gymnasium
  • Lake Arthur High School, June 5, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Jack Doland Memorial Stadium
  • Elton High School, June 9, 2020 @ 7 p.m. Oris Guidry Gymnasium
  • Welsh High School, June 10, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m. Greyhound Stadium
  • Lacassine High School, June 11, 2020 @ 7 p.m. John Juneau Gymnasium
  • Jennings High School, a June date is forthcoming

The administration will select a new date to announce in the event that the June dates have to be canceled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar