Jeff Davis Parish man arrested on indecent behavior charges

 FENTON, La. (KLFY)- A 44-year-old Jeff Davis Parish man is facing sex crime charges involving a child victim in an investigation that began on Nov. 2, 2020.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Fenton Elementary to investigate a report of alleged child abuse.

“The juvenile reported inappropriate activity by an adult male friend of the family,” the JDPSO said in a statement Thursday. The incident reportedlty happened in June.

On Nov. 9, 2020, Marlon Scott was arrested on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery. 

Once at the parish jail, deputies found a small brown cigar wrapper containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in Scott’s pocket, therefore possession of schedule 1 narcotics was added to his charges.

