JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — An Iowa, La., man who was wanted in St. Landry Parish was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish in 40 counts of child pornography and failure to appear in court in St. Landry Parish.

Alton Leonard Lowe, 32, of Iowa, La., was arrested Thursday, May 14. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating other crimes, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, and more charges against Lowe are expected.