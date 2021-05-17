School closures and announcements for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

(KLFY) The following parishes have reported school closures for Tuesday due to severe weather that happened on Monday, May 17, 2021.

In Jeff Davis Parish, Schools Superintendent Kirk Credeur released the following message:

“Due to extensive rainfall, flooding, rising water, and more rain in the forecast, I am cancelling in-person learning for all Jefferson Davis Parish Schools tomorrow for the safety of our students, staff, and parents. We will transition to a virtual day tomorrow for those students who are able to participate through Google Classroom.”

In Calcasieu Parish, Schools Public Information Officer Holly Holland said in a press release:

“All CPSB schools and facilities will be closed tomorrow Tuesday, May 18. With many of our campuses still in need of permanent hurricane repairs, we are conducting building assessments and evaluations following today’s severe weather. We will notify families tomorrow as to the status of school on Wednesday, May 19.“

The Lafayette Parish School System announced that the entire district will participate in virtual learning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 due to flooding and inclement weather in the area.

Teachers will be communicating with students regarding assignments. If students do not have a device at home and are unable to complete assignments, time will be allotted to make up the missed work without penalty once schools reopen.

While schools shift to virtual learning, school-based administrators, custodians, and cafeteria managers are to report to their school sites.

While LPSS district offices and facilities will be closed, essential personnel will report to work.

Employees should report to work only when it is safe to do so and should contact their immediate supervisor if unable to report.

Willow Charter Academy in Lafayette says it will also participate in virtual learning Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville has announced that they will be closed Tuesday, May 18 due to weather.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy in Lafayette has just announced they school will be closed Tuesday due to weather.

Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School in Lafayette will be closed Tuesday, May 18, 2021 due to flooding.

Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette will be closed Tuesday, May 18, 2021 due to flooding.

Carencro Catholic School will be closed Tuesday May 18.

Schools in Vermilion Parish will be closed Tuesday due to flooding.

A social post from Superintendent Tommy Byler read:

Due to electrical issues and the forecast for quite a bit more rain overnight. The uncertainty of already flooded roads makes us a little cautious with buses on the road before daylight. We appreciate your understanding as we take the safety first precautions for our students and staff. Stay safe

Acadia Parish has announced that all schools will be opened Tuesday.

A statement reads as follows:

“After careful consideration of a number of variables associated with today’s weather, the Acadia Parish School System is planning to conduct normal operations tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18th. Any student that is unable to get to school safely due to hazardous conditions associated with Monday’s rainfall will be excused. We will continue to monitor weather conditions in Acadia Parish and report any changes in plans through our school system messaging system and the local media.”

In St. Landry Parish, all public schools will be opened with the exception of Cankton Elementary School which will be closed Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

ALL FOUR locations of Sugar ‘n Spice Children’s Academy will be closed on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Gethsemane Christian Academy and Gethsemane LaPetite in Lafayette will be closed Tuesday, May 18, 2021 due to flooding.



