Jeff Davis deputies make one domestic abuse and four drug arrests

JENNINGS, La., (KLFY) — Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies made five unrelated arrests regarding drugs and domestic abuse.

  • Chad Joseph LeJeune, 39, of Iowa, was charged with battery after a complaint that he had allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face and broken items in her residence. Deputies located LeJeune intoxicated in the residence.
  • Dylan Cade LeBlue 26, of Hayes, and Timothy Wade Gotreaux, 26, of Crowley, were arrested after a traffic stop. Both occupants of the car appeared nervous and avoided eye contact. A consent to search was obtained and the search revealed a small container inside the vehicle with crystal methamphetamine in it. LeBlue was charged with improper display of plate, possession of CDS II methamphetamine. Gotreaux was charged with possession of CDS II methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Stanly Terrell Bennett, 44, of Welsh and Devon Phillip Rister, 32, of Welsh, were part of a traffic stop. The driver gave consent to search, and deputies found drugs. The pair were charged with possession of CDS I marijuana, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS IV, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rister and Bennett were booked into the parish jail with no bond.

