JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — A woman in Jeanerette is in the hospital after being shot, authorities said.

Police said the shooting, in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was discovered after a domestic violence call at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have not released the name of the victim. No suspects have yet been identified and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes availabl;e.

