Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic offers public screening on April 9

JEANERETTE, La.- Iberia Medical Center’s next COVID-19 public screening will be held at the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic on Thursday, April 9.

What: COVID-19 Public Screening (Drive-through)

When: Thursday, April 9, 2020 / 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Where: Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic, 217 Bourg Street, Jeanerette.

Who Should Attend: Individuals experiencing symptoms: Includes coughing, shortness of breath, and/or temperature >100.4.

Pre-Screening Phones: Residents unsure if they should attend the screening are encouraged to call 311.  *Medical questions about COVID-19: Call 211  

Pre-Screening Instructions: IMC physician recommendation: Attendees – DO NOT take Ibuprofen or Advil the morning of the screening.

Bring current photo ID and current insurance card.

For safety reasons, attendees not in a vehicle (i.e. walk ups, motorcycles) will not be able to participate.

